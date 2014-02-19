Preview: Nets at Jazz

Deron Williams hasn’t fared well in his returns to Utah since he was dealt away and the point guard aims to guide the Brooklyn Nets past the host Jazz on Wednesday. The Nets acquired Williams from Utah in Feb. 2011 and he is just 9-of-29 shooting in two contests on his former home floor as Brooklyn lost on each occasion. The Jazz resume play after the All-Star break in the midst of a hot streak and look for a season-best fourth consecutive victory.

Utah believes it has landed a long-term option at point guard in rookie Trey Burke but he has been in a slump that has seen him reach double digits just three times in 11 games. Burke is averaging only 8.8 points and is shooting a porous 28.9 percent during the stretch, dropping his season marks to 12.5 and 36.8 percent, respectively. The Nets have revived their season by winning 14 of their last 20 games after a horrific 10-21 start.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE NETS (24-27): Williams played 6 1/2 seasons with the Jazz and ranks fourth in franchise history in assists (4,003) and eighth in points (7,576). The 29-year-old Williams is struggling through a frustrating season that has seen him average just 13.3 points and 6.6 assists, totals that are his lowest since his rookie campaign of 2005-06. Williams was slumping prior to the break – averages of 11.3 points on 15-of-41 shooting and 4.5 assists over a four-game span – and the club is hoping the rest will have him re-energized and healthy for the stretch run.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (19-33): Backup guard Alec Burks put together strong back-to-back outings prior to the break by scoring 24 points against the Los Angeles Lakers and then 26 against the Philadelphia 76ers the next night. Burks was 14-of-21 from the field and 20-of-25 from the free-throw line in the two games as he continues to be an instant-offense type player for the Jazz. The third-year pro is averaging a career-best 13.4 points while playing an average of 27.3 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets rolled to a 104-88 home victory over Utah on Nov. 5.

2. Jazz C Derrick Favors (hip) is a game-time decision after aggravating an injury in the final game before the break.

3. Brooklyn All-Star G Joe Johnson failed to reach double digits in six of his last 10 games prior to the break.

PREDICTION: Nets 103, Jazz 101