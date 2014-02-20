Nets pick up victory over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY -- Hours after adding a new player to the squad, the Brooklyn Nets picked up a victory coming out of the All-Star break.

They also got a first win in Utah for a couple of old Jazz guys.

All-Star guard Joe Johnson scored 27 points, backup center Andray Blatche added 25 and the Nets rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 105-99 on Wednesday at EnergySolutions Arena.

Former Jazz point guard Deron Williams finished with 19 points and seven assists as he won for the first time in three visits to his old NBA home. This was also the first time ex-Utah player Andrei Kirilenko won since leaving the Jazz in 2011.

“Being on the road against a team that’s playing extremely well, the defense got us back in the game and then our bench was big,” Nets coach Jason Kidd said. “Everybody chipped in to get this win tonight.”

Well, everybody that remains with the team.

The Nets (25-27) played short-handed after making a trade earlier in the day with Sacramento. Brooklyn sent guard Jason Terry and forward Reggie Evans to the Kings in exchange for guard Marcus Thornton.

“Marcus is a proven scorer in this league,” Nets general manager Billy King said in a statement. “He is a young talent who will help us in the backcourt.”

Related Coverage Preview: Nets at Jazz

Kidd wouldn’t be surprised if Brooklyn owner Mikhail Prokhorov pulls off another trade before Thursday’s 3 p.m. (ET) deadline.

“He’s probably not done,” Kidd said. “So we’ll see what happens.”

Backup guard Alec Burks scored 23 points to lead Utah, and center Enes Kanter, starting for injured Derrick Favors, contributed a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Jazz point guard Trey Burke added 14 points and 10 assists in his first matchup with Williams. Burke was sidelined with a broken finger during Utah’s loss in Brooklyn on Nov. 5.

But the Jazz, now 0-7 with Favors sidelined, dropped to 19-34. The loss snapped the three-game winning streak Utah had going before the All-Star break.

Utah had beaten the Nets three times in a row at home.

“We all think this is a game we could have won,” Burke said. “We just have to learn from it.”

The Nets are now 1-1 on their seven-game road trip, which has them away from Barclays Center until March 3 because of a circus. This win snapped a three-game road losing streak.

“This is a crucial part of the season for us. We have to be mentally focused for this trip,” Williams said. “Coming straight of the All-Star break, going on the road for two weeks, it’s not an easy task. (We) started it off good.”

Johnson hit 10 of 16 shots and went 4 of 7 from beyond the arc four days after struggling in the NBA’s 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend.

“My first win at EnergySolutions on the opposite team,” Kirilenko said. “It’s always tough to play against (the) Jazz in this building. ... But I think we matched the energy.”

Burke tied the game at 84 with a jumper with 6:54 remaining in the game after the Nets turned a 13-point deficit into their own six-point lead in the second half.

Guard Shaun Livingston hit a jumper and forward Mirza Teletovic drained a 3-pointer to give the Nets an 89-84 lead just 54 seconds later.

The Nets stretched their lead to 10 when Williams sank a three just a moment after writhing on the court in pain after getting inadvertently smacked in the head by Burks’ elbow while going after a loose ball.

Brooklyn trailed 68-55 in the third quarter, but consecutive 3-pointers by Blatche and Johnson sparked a 20-4 run that resulted in the Nets taking a lead into the fourth quarter.

“I thought defensively they were the aggressive team in the second half,” Jazz coach Tyrone Corbin said. “They got their hands on us a little bit and got us out of our offense. We lost our rhythm there. They pushed us out on the floor a little more than we needed to be.”

Utah stretched its 28-21, first-quarter lead to 12 points in the second quarter before the Nets narrowed the gap. Jazz forward Marvin Williams hit three free throws with 0.1 second remaining after being fouled by Pierce on a 3-point attempt. That put Utah up 56-48 at halftime.

NOTES: Nets coach Jason Kidd doesn’t believe the trade will negatively affect his relationship with G Jason Terry, his former teammate in Dallas. “Our friendship is bigger than basketball. (We) understand the business,” Kidd said. “Jason was a professional here and he helped on the court and a lot off, so I wish the best to him and his family.” ... Nets G Deron Williams was drafted third overall by the Jazz in 2005 and played in Utah until being traded to New Jersey in February 2011. Fair or not, he received blame for playing a key role in Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan stepping down two weeks before he was traded. Williams spoke highly of Sloan, who was recently honored by the Jazz in a banner-raising ceremony at EnergySolutions Arena. “He is definitely deserving of the honor. He is one of the best coaches to ever do it. I had a great 5 1/2 years playing for him. I learned a lot from him, a lot of toughness.” ... Jazz F Jeremy Evans grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds.