Burke provides Jazz with boost off bench in win

SALT LAKE CITY -- Coming off the bench for the Utah Jazz still feels strange to guard Trey Burke. He was a fixture in the starting lineup until rookie point guard Dante Exum took over his spot earlier in the week.

Burke has quickly made the most of his new role. He is playing like a natural-born sixth man -- scoring in bunches and making critical plays on offense and defense.

It meant great things for the Jazz in a 108-73 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Once Burke checked in late in the first quarter, he did a bunch of things to get Utah going.

It began with making four 3-pointers in the second quarter and ended with playing tenacious defense on the other end to keep Brooklyn from quelling the Jazz offensive explosion.

“He is one of the guys that’s finding a good balance between scoring and playmaking,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “The other thing I thought he did is he guarded. When your point guard is at the point of the attack, is tough-minded defensively and willing to talk, that anchors your whole defense.”

Forward Gordon Hayward scored 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and Burke added 19 points to help the Jazz (16-28) win their second straight game and beat the Nets for the first time in nearly two years.

Guard Joe Ingles added 16 points and guard Dante Exum chipped in 13 in just his third start.

Utah ran like a fine-tuned race car engine on offense from the second quarter onward -- especially from the perimeter. The Jazz made made 13 of 29 shots from 3-point range (44.8 percent) in their most lopsided win of the season.

From Burke’s perspective, it really was the Jazz defense that deserved the spotlight.

Utah killed Brooklyn in transition and on the glass. The Jazz had a 27-11 edge in points off turnovers, enjoyed a 27-7 advantage in fast-break points and outrebounded the Nets 42-29.

“It was just defense more than anything,” Burke said. “We had a great offensive game. The ball moved. Guys made shots. But we did a great job communicating on the defensive end.”

Guard Jarrett Jack scored 16 points and center Mason Plumlee added 11 for Brooklyn. The Nets (18-26) lost for the third time in four games.

Brooklyn could do little right offensively. The Nets made just 29 of 75 shots from the field (38.7 percent) and trailed by double digits for 2 1/2 quarters.

“I keep saying it, ‘We can’t shoot 38 percent,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins said. “We start out, we get some open shots, we don’t make them. We get shots at the basket and we don’t finish.”

The Nets kept pace with the Jazz during the first quarter. After Utah jumped out to a 20-13 lead behind three baskets from Exum, Jack drove for a layup and center Brook Lopez hit a turnaround jumper to make it a one-possession game at 20-18.

Utah broke the game open in the second quarter after heating up to scorching temperatures from the perimeter. The Jazz went 7 of 9 from beyond the arc in the quarter. Burke drained four 3-pointers in five attempts.

Burke hit two 3-pointers, sandwiched around a dunk from center Rudy Gobert, to help Utah take its first double-digit lead at 33-22. His remaining two baskets from long range, which bookended a 3-pointer from Ingles, increased the Jazz lead to 43-29.

Utah took its largest first-half lead on the final shot of the half when Ingles drained a 3-pointer to put the Jazz up 58-37 at halftime.

“We’ve been taking a lot of good shots, but now we’ve got to the point where we’re giving up good shots and getting wide-open great shots,” Ingles said. “It’s good fun when the ball is moving and guys are more than willing to give it up, pass it and make those plays. It’s a fun way to play.”

It only got worse for the Nets coming out of the locker room. Ingles and Exum made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 12-4 run and give Utah a 70-41 lead early in the third quarter.

The Jazz pushed the lead past 30 points midway through the fourth quarter. Burke drained a jumper and Hayward followed with a steal and dunk on consecutive possessions to cap a 11-0 run and make it 94-64 with 6:16 remaining.

“We’re just playing bad overall,” Jack said. “I just know when we’re not in tune defensively, that’s when our offense tends to be stagnant. We struggle with it.”

NOTES: Brooklyn F Mason Plumlee ranks third in the NBA in field-goal percentage (.589) this season. Plumlee led NBA rookies in that category a season ago. He went 5 of 6 from the field against Utah on Saturday night. ... Utah F Derrick Favors is averaging 16.8 points and 9.4 rebounds in January. Favors has five double-doubles this month. ... Brooklyn held 10 of its last 12 opponents below 100 points before facing Utah on Saturday night. The Nets posted a 4-8 record in those games. ... Utah has never lost consecutive home games to the Nets dating to the 1976-77 season.