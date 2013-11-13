Preview: Nets at Kings

Two teams looking to shake early-season slumps meet Wednesday when the Brooklyn Nets visit the Sacramento Kings. The Nets have lost three of four and have been one of the NBA’s biggest disappointments in the early going after a much-hyped offseason. The Kings, meanwhile, haven’t won since a season-opening victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Considering Sacramento underwent a massive reorganization in the offseason — from ownership on down — its struggles aren’t unexpected. The Nets also went through some changes, but those were expected to be for the better. Instead, new acquisitions Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Jason Terry and Andre Kiilenko are all scoring well under their career averages for first-year coach Jason Kidd.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE NETS (2-4): Center Brook Lopez is about the only person who has played well for Brooklyn thus far, averaging 20.2 points, six rebounds and 2.3 blocks. Point guard Derron Williams (10.8 points on 42.4 percent shooting) is among those struggling, but he said it’s too early to panic. “We’re just learning to play together,” Williams said Saturday after a loss to the Indiana Pacers. “We didn’t have everybody healthy for training camp and we’re all coming together and trying to win a championship and it doesn’t happen overnight,”

ABOUT THE KINGS (1-5): Sacramento ranks near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories, but that has not been the fault of center DeMarcus Cousins. The big man leads the team in points (23.5), rebounds (9.7), steals (2.2) and blocks (1.2). But with only one other player scoring in double figures — Isaiah Thomas at 18 points — he needs more help.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Kings average 13 turnovers per game — the fewest in the league.

2. Kirilenko is not expected to play for the second game in a row due to back spasms.

3. The Nets have lost all three of their road games this season.

PREDICTION: Kings 96, Nets 95