Nets hang on, edge Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Brooklyn Nets can point to their strong second half of last season when assessing whether they can turn around this campaign, and for three quarters Wednesday, it appeared as if they were setting off in the right direction.

The fourth quarter was another story, but they still walked out of Sacramento with a 103-100 victory over the Kings.

“What I think happened there,” forward Brook Lopez joked sarcastically, “we were basically just trying to lose the game.”

Lopez scored 22 points, but it took a clutch 3-pointer and three free throws from guard Joe Johnson in the final 70 seconds for Brooklyn (18-24) to nail down a win as its second half commenced.

The Nets beat the Kings for the third straight time, matching their longest-ever run over Sacramento, but won for just the second time in 10 games overall.

“We really played a good three quarters,” Lopez said. “They made a run. They have a lot of good players, and we just had to stick with it. We were able to do that.”

In the second half of last season, the Nets went 25-16 to finish with 44 victories and a playoff spot. They are tied with the Miami Heat for seventh in the Eastern Conference after Wednesday’s win.

Brooklyn jumped in front by as many as 23 points in the first half, scored 38 points inside the paint in the opening half and made its first seven shots en route to hitting 14 of its first 20.

However, Sacramento blitzed Brooklyn with a 25-10 run in the fourth quarter, and only Johnson’s key shots helped keep the lead intact. Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 1:10 left after the Kings reduced the Nets’ 86-69 lead to 96-94.

Johnson then made another free throw with 17.2 seconds left, and Kings guard Ben McLemore missed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. Nets guard Jarrett Jack gathered that rebound made one of two free throws with 8.6 seconds left to seal the victory.

“They came out more aggressive in the second half,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins said. “We had played real well in the first half, but then they really got aggressive. That’s how the game goes sometimes.”

Sacramento center DeMarcus Cousins had 28 points and 14 rebounds, his eighth straight double-double and 21st in the past 23 games. Forward Rudy Gay added 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Kings, who matched a season worst with their fifth consecutive loss.

The Kings (16-26) lost for the 21st time in 28 games since starting the season 9-5.

Gay scored 11 straight points during Sacramento’s fourth-quarter rally.

“The thing about the NBA is that it’s always about defense,” Kings guard Darren Collison said. “You can only look to offense so many times.”

Against a Brooklyn team near the bottom of the NBA in 3-point shooting (32.1 percent), Sacramento’s interior defense was non-existent in the opening half. The Nets outscored the Kings 22-2 inside the paint in the first quarter and 38-16 in the opening half.

“It’s like a broken record man,” Cousins said. “You can ask your questions in all kinds of different ways. The answer is the same.”

Sacramento improved inside in the second half and wound up getting outscored just 48-44 in the paint.

Johnson and Jack each finished with 16 points, with Johnson adding eight rebounds and Jack eight assists for the Nets. Brooklyn guard Alan Anderson contributed 14 points.

Collison scored 16 points, and forward Omri Casspi added 10 points and five rebounds for Sacramento, which played its fourth straight game without reserve forward Carl Landry (sprained right wrist).

Kings guard Ramon Sessions returned after a 13-game absence caused by lower back spasms. He had two points and four assists in 22 minutes.

NOTES: G Deron Williams won’t play on Brooklyn’s three-game West Coast trip that started Wednesday, the team announced. Williams missed eight of the Nets’ past nine games with fractured rib cartilage. ... Kings C DeMarcus Cousins played his 15th game under new coach Tyrone Corbin and has averaged 24.6 points and 12.7 rebounds while totaling 27 blocks. His totals were 23.5 points, 12.6 rebounds and 23 blocks in 15 games under former coach Michael Malone. Cousins’ turnover rate is up from 3.7 per game under Malone to 4.7 under Corbin. ... The Kings completed a span in which they played 19 home games in 53 days. The home-heavy stretch began Nov. 30. They went 6-13 at home during that span. ... Brooklyn opened a stretch in which it will play 13 out of 17 contests on the road.