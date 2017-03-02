Nets defeat Kings to end 16-game slide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Brook Lopez did not see the need to spend much time Wednesday talking about his personal milestone. Not when wins have been so few and far between from the Brooklyn Nets.

"Really, it's just great to break through," he said.

Lopez scored 24 points and went over the 10,000-point mark in his career, and the Nets ended their 16-game losing streak with a 109-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

Afterward, the longest-tenured Nets player hardly gave the magic number any attention.

"It just felt really good to do it in a win honestly," he said. "I'm obviously proud of it, but it's really a testament to all the guys I've played with who've made it possible. ... The great thing is that at the end of the game when it got tough and gritty, we continued to power through until the end."

Lopez made 9 of 17 shots from the field and also grabbed eight rebounds as Brooklyn won for the first time since a 143-114 rout at New Orleans on Jan. 20. The Nets (10-49) prevailed for just the second time in 29 contests since Dec. 26 and for only the third time in 28 road games this season.

Jeremy Lin added 17 points, and he and Lopez combined to scored 14 of Brooklyn's final 18 to help the Nets hold on.

"I'm just thankful, because I feel like the guys have been working really hard," Lin said. "They deserved to win a long time ago."

The Kings (25-36) got as close as 103-99 in the closing minutes, but Nets veterans Randy Foye and Lin each made two free throws apiece in the final 22 seconds to help the Nets hold on in a game in which they never trailed. Brooklyn scored the game's first eight points and took a 21-6 lead five minutes into the contest.

"We came out looking to take control of the game right away rather than sit back," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. "The starters set the tone."

Buddy Hield scored 16 points to lead Sacramento, matching his best effort since being acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans last month. But the Kings couldn't overcome the slow first-quarter start or an offensive slump in the second and third quarters that saw them score 41 points over that 24-minute stretch.

In all, the Kings shot 43 percent from the field, produced only 12 assists on 35 made shots and were outscored 13-2 on the fastbreak.

"We didn't come out with enough force to start the game," Kings coach Dave Joerger said. "They physically just kind of manhandled us around the perimeter of the floor. We ended up dribbling too much."

Hield made his first three 3-pointers, then went 1 for 3, including a miss that could've pulled Sacramento within 99-96 with just over two minutes left. Instead, Lopez hit a short shot at the other end for a 101-93 Brooklyn lead.

Tyreke Evans and Ty Lawson each added 15 points for Sacramento. Arron Afflalo, back after a three-game absence because of a tight hamstring, scored 14, but center Willie Cauley-Stein scored only nine on 2-for-6 shooting and starter Kosta Koufos didn't score and was 0 for 7 from the floor.

"We're trying to get over the hump and figure out how to work with each other, how to play with each other," Cauley-Stein said. "Each game we're getting a little closer."

Sacramento's scoring struggles seemed to be summed up in one third-quarter possession. Down 85-78, Evans got a step on a drive to the basket, missed a layup and then missed his own tap. Cauley-Stein rebounded that miss, then tossed up an airball on a shovel shot from about 8 feet.

Isaiah Whitehead then knocked down two free throws, and after a Kings timeout and miss, former King Quincy Acy nailed a 3-pointer for a 90-78 lead, and Brooklyn held on from there.

"It's great to break through and see this result," Lopez said. "But we don't want it to be a one-time thing."

NOTES: Nets F Brook Lopez joined Buck Williams as the only Nets to tally 10,000 career points. Williams finished with 10,440 points in his eight seasons with the team. Lopez is in his ninth season. ...Sacramento coach Dave Joerger gave rookie F Skal Labissiere his first career start and used his fourth starting lineup in four games since the team jettisoned franchise F DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, and his 17th overall this season. ... According to a Serbian newspaper, G Milos Tedosic, a 30-year-old former Euroleague MVP averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 assists for Moscow, has drawn the Nets' interest. ... In four games since trading Cousins, Sacramento produced one 20-point scoring game and their leading scorer is C Willie Cauley Stein at 13.5 points per game. ... Brooklyn doesn't play another home game until March 12.