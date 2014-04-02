Preview: Nets at Knicks

Crosstown rivals looking to continue their respective climbs up the Eastern Conference playoff ladder meet Wednesday when the Brooklyn Nets head downtown to visit the New York Knicks. Brooklyn won its third straight game Monday — a 105-96 triumph over Houston — to clinch a postseason berth and move within 1 1/2 games of fourth-place Chicago and Atlantic Division-leading Toronto in the East. The victory was the Nets’ 14th straight at home but they have lost two straight and four of their last six on the road.

The Knicks completed a 3-2 road trip with a 92-83 victory at Utah on Monday and have won 11 of 14 overall to get within a game of Atlanta in the fight for the final playoff spot in the East. After giving up an average of 112.7 points in the first three games of the excursion, New York held Golden State and the Jazz to an average of 83.5. The Knicks had a similar defensive effort in a 113-83 rout at Brooklyn on Dec. 5, but the Nets returned the favor with a 103-80 victory at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 20

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, WWOR (Brooklyn), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE KNICKS (32-43): Tim Hardaway Jr. has been instrumental in New York’s recent surge by providing the scoring punch off the bench, but is listed as questionable for this one with a sprained ankle. Hardaway topped the 20-point mark three times in the team’s eight-game winning streak last month and averaged 12.5 points in the two wins to end the road trip. Amar‘e Stoudemire, who missed the win at Utah in order to gain some rest, is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday.

ABOUT THE NETS (40-33): Joe Johnson shouldered the load with 32 points in Tuesday’s win over Houston to continue a solid stretch for the streaky scorer. He has scored at least 14 points in 10 consecutive games while shooting 50 percent or better in seven of those affairs and posting a 61.7 percent mark over his last two. Johnson had 25 points, six rebounds and five assists in Brooklyn’s win at New York earlier this year.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks F Carmelo Anthony scored 26 points in the previous meeting while his fellow starters combined for 20 points on 6-of-24 shooting.

2. Including the matchup with New York, Brooklyn plays eight of its final nine games against teams that currently have losing records.

3. The rivals complete their four-game season series April 15 at Brooklyn.

PREDICTION: Nets 101, Knicks 96