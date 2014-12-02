Preview: Nets at Knicks

The New York Knicks look to halt a four-game skid when they renew hostilities with the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The Knicks welcomed back Carmelo Anthony to the lineup on Sunday after a two-game absence due to back spasms, but it wasn’t enough as they fell 86-79 to the Miami Heat. New York will be glad to see the month of November disappear in the rearview mirror after going 3-13, which included an ugly seven-game losing streak.

The Nets have fared a little better by winning six times in the last 30 days, but have dropped seven of nine to fall six games behind the Toronto Raptors at the top of the Atlantic Division. Brooklyn has been held below 100 points in seven of its last eight games, but did top the century mark in its victory over the Knicks on Nov. 7. The Nets are coming off a 102-84 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday and hope to turn things around by beating New York in consecutive meetings for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. YES (Brooklyn), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE NETS (6-9): Brooklyn struggled from the floor in the loss to the Bulls, shooting 37.2 percent - including 2-of-14 from 3-point range - with Joe Johnson limited to a season-low three points. “We’ve got to fight, battle and stay after it,” coach Lionel Hollins told reporters. “It’s just the consistency here, getting everybody on the same page.” Bojan Bogdanovic was one of the lone bright spots against Chicago as the rookie scored a team-high 13 points after netting eight in his previous two games.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (4-14): Anthony led the way against the Heat with 31 points, but missed five of his six attempts from beyond the arc and is 4-of-15 in his last three outings. “I don’t like to lose, this is not a great feeling,” Anthony told reporters. “We are going to be frustrated that we are losing games that we feel like we should be winning.” Amar‘e Stoudemire - who scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds versus Miami to record his third double-double - has finished in double figures in six of his last seven games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks have lost 11 of their last 13 games.

2. Brooklyn has not beaten a team with a current winning record this season.

3. Kevin Garnett is set to pass former coach Jason Kidd in sixth place on the NBA all-time list in games played (1,392).

PREDICTION: Knicks 92, Nets 90