Preview: Nets at Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets need all the help they can get in their bid for a playoff spot. The New York Knicks, who host the Nets on Wednesday, have been all about helping other teams on their quests up the standings this season. Brooklyn took care of business with a 111-106 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday and moved one-half game ahead of the Boston Celtics in the race for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets are winners of four straight and six of the last seven and have a forgiving schedule over the last two weeks, with six of their final nine games at home. The Knicks own the worst record in the NBA and are losers of seven straight, culminating with a 111-80 setback at Chicago on Saturday, but plan on playing spoiler down the stretch. “We don’t have a chance of making the playoffs,” forward Jason Smith told ESPNNewYork.com. “We know that. We want to make sure that other teams don’t really get that chance either, especially Brooklyn, our hometown rival.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE NETS (33-40): Brooklyn’s recent surge has been driven by center Brook Lopez, who went for 24 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s triumph to mark his third double-double in four games. The veteran is averaging 28.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks in the last seven games while shooting 61.9 percent from the field. Lopez is getting some help on the outside from Joe Johnson, who pulled out of a slump by averaging 19.7 points over the last three contests.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (14-60): New York gave Boston a scare in a 96-92 decision on Friday but has lost its last six games by an average of 20 points. President Phil Jackson tried to reassure fans that the team is on the right track moving forward despite the Knicks’ first-ever 60-loss campaign. “We have a clear plan and expect our efforts to really take shape as we enter the 2015 draft and free agency in the months ahead,” Jackson said in a video to season ticket holders. “I ask that you remain optimistic and hope you will join us on our continued journey as we build a team that once again reflects the spirit of being a New York Knick.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets have taken each of the first three meetings this season, including a 98-93 win at the Knicks on Dec. 2.

2. Brooklyn reserve G Alan Anderson is averaging 13.8 points in the last four games.

3. New York G Tim Hardaway Jr. (wrist) is expected to sit out his ninth straight game.

PREDICTION: Nets 105, Knicks 91