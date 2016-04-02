Knicks 105, Nets 91

NEW YORK -- Langston Galloway came off the bench to score 18 points, leading the New York Knicks to a 105-91 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

New York (31-46) snapped a three-game losing streak. The Nets (21-55) have lost nine straight road games.

Derrick Williams scored 16 points and rookie guard Jerian Grant, making his first start of the season at point guard, added 14 points.

Sean Kilpatrick topped the Nets with 17 points and Brook Lopez and Markel Brown added 16 points apiece.

A 3-pointer from Arron Afflalo, the 12th of the night from the Knicks, gave New York a 95-83 cushion with 5:37 to play and Galloway followed with two more 3s for a 101-83 lead with 4:07 remaining.

Galloway deposited five straight points to push the New York lead to 82-74 with 8:49 to play.

New York was 5 of 5 from beyond the arc in the first six minutes of the third quarter and led 62-55.

The Knicks opened the second half on a 9-0 run, all on 3-pointers from Anthony, Grant and Williams to move ahead 56-46

Galloway’s jumper at the buzzer gave the Knicks a 47-46 halftime lead.

Robinson scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Nets in the first half.

NOTES: Rookie F Kristaps Porzingis was out with a strained right shoulder and G Jose Calderon was out with a quad injury for the Knicks. ... The Nets rested F Bojan Bogdanovic and F Thaddeus Young. ... Nets C Brook Lopez turned 28 on . His 20.4-point average against the Knicks marks his second highest points per game against any Eastern Conference opponent. ... Friday night’s game marked the 13th head-to-head matchup between the Lopez brothers, Robin of the Knicks and Brook of the Nets. The twins have split the first 12 meetings.