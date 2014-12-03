Johnson, Nets hold on to defeat rival Knicks

NEW YORK -- During the first month of an underwhelming start, the Brooklyn Nets have been accused by one of their stars of being selfish and by their new coach of giving part-time effort.

Although there were some hairy moments down the stretch, forward Joe Johnson and the Brooklyn Nets made enough plays on both ends and held on for a 98-93 victory over the New York Knicks Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Center Brook Lopez had one of his best games of the season with 23 points and eight rebounds for the Nets, who improved to 7-9 and beat the Knicks for the second time this season. Johnson, who called out the team for being selfish on Nov. 9, added 19 of his 22 in the second half and also was part of a defensive effort that held New York star forward Carmelo Anthony to 1-of-9 shooting in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we ran our offensive sets with pace, when we did that and played with some enthusiasm, especially down the stretch (we looked good),” Johnson said. “For whatever reason, we’d be up 10 or 15 coming into the fourth and it’s like some way, somehow we make it a tough game. We shouldn’t be doing (that). We got to learn how to put teams away but when we ran our offensive plays and played with some energy, defensively we were able to get stops and big rebounds and made clutch plays down the stretch.”

The Nets won despite being up 16 on a 3-pointer by point guard Deron Williams with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining in the third quarter. They took a 77-64 lead into the fourth and saw it initially sliced to single digits on consecutive 3-pointers by guard Shane Larkin with 8:04 remaining.

Johnson had a layup off a steal that gave the Nets their double-digit lead back a few minutes later and it seemed like they would not be threatened again. Instead, the Knicks were twice within three at 94-91 on a 3-pointer by Jose Calderon with 1:19 left and a 15-footer by the veteran point guard with 41 seconds remaining that made it 96-93 game.

“We had a lot of resilience,” said Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins, who accused the team of giving part-time effort in Sunday’s 18-point home loss to the Chicago Bulls. “They made some big shots and got some rebounds but we were able to come back and execute and then at the end we made some hustle plays.”

The Nets needed one more stop after forward Kevin Garnett missed an open layup with 17.9 seconds remaining and they got it when Anthony misfired on a potential game-tying 3-pointer with 9.2 seconds left.

“In terms of the last possession, the shot wasn’t the worst shot,” New York coach Derek Fisher said. “I did try to signal for a 20 (second timeout in hopes of getting something drawn up. As far as Carmelo shooting a pull-up 3, that isn’t the worst shot we can get.”

Anthony scored 20 for the Knicks, who dropped their fifth straight and fell to 4-15. Calderon added 19 points and forward Amar‘e Stoudemire contributed 17 for the Knicks, who were outscored 48-26 in the paint and gave up 21 offensive rebounds.

“Every day it’s something different,” Calderon said. “Today they got too many offensive rebounds. We were right there. We just have to clean up some stuff. I know we say the same thing over and over but it’s true.”

NOTES: New York reserve G J.R. Smith was held out due to flu-like symptoms. Smith played five minutes in Sunday’s 86-79 loss, was 0-for-4 and was sent home from the team’s Westchester practice facility on Monday. ... F Amar‘e Stoudemire made his third start of the season at power forward. In his previous two starts on Oct. 29 against the Chicago Bulls and Nov. 4 against the Washington Wizards, Stoudemire had 18 points and 20 rebounds while shooting 8-of-16. During Brooklyn’s morning shoot-around, coach Lionel Hollins was asked improving his team’s shooting struggles. His response was: “I sent a letter to Santa Claus and hopefully the elves will be taking the lid off the basket.” ... Brooklyn F Andrei Kirilenko played only 36 minutes this season and remained inactive for the seventh straight game.