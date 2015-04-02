Nets earn season sweep of Knicks

NEW YORK -- Brook Lopez celebrated his 27th birthday on Wednesday by giving his Brooklyn Nets teammates a huge gift.

The 7-0 center’s put-back with two seconds left provided the Nets with a 100-98 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Lopez, who scored 18 points, blocked five shots and grabbed seven rebounds for Brooklyn (34-40), was able to get position to put back his own missed tip after a jumper from guard Deron Williams fell short.

”He (Williams) got a great look,“ said Lopez. ”He was aggressive all night. I tried to keep it alive and put it back in.

“Happy Birthday to me.”

Williams paced Brooklyn with 26 points but failed to score in the fourth quarter as New York mounted a furious comeback from being down 16 points at one point in the third quarter.

The Nets, who are in a five-team battle for the seventh and eighth spots in the Eastern Conference playoffs, won their season-best fifth straight game. The win moved the Nets into a tie with the Miami Heat for the seventh spot in the playoffs.

“We are finding ways to win ball games,” observed Williams. “We have some lulls, but at the end we buckle down and do what we have to do to get wins.”

The Nets swept the four-game season series for the first time since going 4-0 in 2006-07. Lopez dominated the Knicks this season, averaging 20.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.0 blocks.

Brooklyn is the only team in the league with a better road record than at home this season. The Nets are 19-20 away from the Barclay Center.

New York (14-61) lost its eighth straight and 15th of its last 17 games. Center Andrea Bargnani paced the Knicks with 22 points.

Cleanthony Early tied it at 98-98 for the Knicks with a 3-pointer with 1:07 left to play. The Knicks rookie guard scored all of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. Early missed a 3-pointer that would have won it on the final possession.

“I think he is getting more comfortable and confident out there,” Knicks coach Derek Fisher said of Early. “He wasn’t afraid of the moment. It takes a certain mindset to take those shots.”

Two free throws from Knicks forward Jason Smith moved New York to within 96-95 with 3:22 to play before a layup by Lopez.

A 3-pointer from Early brought the Knicks to within 92-88 with 6:44 to play and a trey from guard Langston Galloway and a layup from Early sliced the Brooklyn lead to 94-93 with 5:05 remaining.

Brooklyn turned a 66-60 lead in the third quarter into an 81-65 cushion with a 15-5 run with 3:00 left in the quarter. Nets guard Markel Brown was the scoring culprit in the run with eight points.

New York was able to move within 43-41 with 5:47 left in the first half, but a quick 5-0 spurt from Brooklyn made it 48-43 on the way to a 58-53 Nets halftime cushion.

Williams led Brooklyn with 18 points, the most he’s scored in a half this season, and four assists.

The Knicks never led in the first quarter and trailed by as many as 12 points, 28-16, late in the quarter.

NOTES: New York had lost two games by 31 points during its losing streak skid and three others by 16 or more points. ... C Brook Lopez was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday. He is the second Brooklyn player to receive the award this season. G Deron Williams captured it in November. ... Williams became the fifth active player to reach 6,000 assists in the 111-106 win over Indiana on Tuesday. ... The Knicks were without G Alexey Shved (rib contusion), G Tim Hardaway Jr. (sprained wrist) and F Travis Wear (sore lower back). ... The Knicks (14-61) have the worst record in the league.