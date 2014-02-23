Preview: Nets at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers got a big boost from a pair of newcomers on Friday and are hoping it’s the start of something positive. The Lakers will attempt to put together back-to-back wins at home for the first time since a three-game run from Nov. 17-24 when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The Nets will be enduring the second night of a back-to-back after falling at Golden State on Saturday.

Los Angeles ended a franchise-record eight-game home losing streak with the 101-92 win over the Boston Celtics. MarShon Brooks scored 10 of his 14 points in the decisive fourth quarter while Kent Bazemore totaled 15 points in their respective first games for the Lakers since being acquired from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for veteran Steve Blake. Brooklyn struggled to guard Jermaine O’Neal and Draymond Green on the interior against the Warriors and have to deal with a healthy Pau Gasol on Sunday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE NETS (25-28): Brooklyn is 1-2 on its current seven-game road trip but will only face one team with a winning record in the final four games as it tried to climb to .500. The Nets were beaten on the boards 50-39 and outscored in the paint 52-38 in Saturday’s 93-86 loss despite Golden State being without its starting frontcourt. Andray Blatche is providing solid minutes off the bench at the center spot but Kevin Garnett is capped at around 25 minutes as the team tries to keep the veteran healthy.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (19-36): Brooks and Bazemore never got much of a chance with the Warriors but were on the floor at crunch time for Los Angeles, which is taking a long look at several players as it plans for the future. The Lakers don’t plan on “tanking” for a draft pick, but the road to a Western Conference playoff spot is steep enough that Brooks, Bazemore, Kendall Marshall and others will get plenty of chances to win. “You can only learn about players if you win,” coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters. “You don’t learn about them while you’re losing. Anybody can put up stats. Stats mean absolutely nothing in this league.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lakers F Nick Young (knee) is expected to return on Sunday after a six-game absence.

2. Nets G Shaun Livingston was diagnosed with a bruised tailbone after taking a hard fall on Saturday and is day-to-day.

3. Los Angeles has taken 11 straight in the series, including a 99-94 triumph behind 26 points from Young at Brooklyn on Nov. 27.

PREDICTION: Nets 103, Lakers 96