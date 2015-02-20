Preview: Nets at Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets and host Los Angeles Lakers should draw far less interest Friday when they meet for the first time this season. Nearly a year ago, the matchup drew international attention when Nets forward Jason Collins made his season debut, becoming the first openly gay player in the four major U.S. professional sports leagues. Collins, as well as most of the key players from that game, is long gone and the TV ratings for both teams have plummeted this season.

The Lakers recorded their 12th win on Jan. 9 and have one victory since, an overtime stunner against the Chicago Bulls. On the positive side, all three of their wins in 2015 have come at home and two of their best players, Jordan Hill and Nick Young, returned to practice this week, so they’re not to be overlooked against Brooklyn, which lost three straight heading into the break to continue its season-long hot-and-cold streak. Nets center Brook Lopez was dangled in trade talks all day Thursday but remained with the team after the Oklahoma City Thunder went elsewhere for a post player, so it will be interesting to see his frame of mind.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE NETS (21-31): Brooklyn did make one deal just before Thursday’s trade deadline, sending veteran Kevin Garnett to the Minnesota Timberwolves for fellow forward Thaddeus Young, who averages 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals, 10th most in the NBA. It’s unclear if Young will be available against the Lakers but he’ll eventually bring a better defensive presence to Brooklyn, which doesn’t have a player ranked in the top 50 in steals this season. Young finished third in the NBA in steals last season behind point guards Chris Paul and Ricky Rubio.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (13-40): The Lakers were in the mix for Phoenix Suns point guard Goran Dragic, but he ended up going to the Miami Heat at the deadline, leaving rookie Jordan Clarkson to continue piloting the ship with Jeremy Lin serving as a discouraged backup. Clarkson hasn’t exactly taken advantage of his opportunity to start in Los Angeles and seems to be going backward in some ways, shooting 37.7 percent from the floor in the last nine games to drop his season mark to 38.9. He’s been better with the ball in recent performances, however, combining for 15 assists and one turnover in the last three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets are trying to win consecutive games against the Lakers for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

2. Brooklyn is shooting an NBA-best 49.5 percent from the floor in the first quarter this season.

3. The Lakers have used four different PFs this season; Carlos Boozer, Hill, Ed Davis and Tarik Black.

PREDICTION: Lakers 101, Nets 98