Preview: Nets at Lakers

Kobe Bryant is expected back in the lineup and the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to break an eight-game losing skid when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Bryant’s ailing shoulder prompted him to miss Friday’s 112-95 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and there are only 22 games remaining before he begins his retirement.

Bryant doesn’t want to miss any games with so few remaining in his career but Los Angeles coach Byron Scott doesn’t see that as being realistic. “The shoulder bothers him every now and then,” Scott told reporters. “That’s what he’ll tell you, too: ‘Hey, I‘m old right now. Every now and then I wake up and something’s hurting.’ I know the feeling, and I‘m a lot older than him.” Brooklyn is 2-2 on a nine-game road trip after dropping a 105-95 decision to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. The Nets are just 6-21 on the road and only three NBA teams have won fewer.

ABOUT THE NETS (17-43): Brooklyn was vying for its first three-game winning streak of the season but a 16-point fourth quarter against the Clippers stymied its chances. Center Brook Lopez had 25 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double in five games as he continues his stellar season and new starting shooting guard Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in with 19 points. Bogdanovic is averaging 17 points in three games since the Nets bought out the contract of Joe Johnson.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (11-49): Los Angeles has been a porous defensive team while allowing 118.8 points during the last six games and Scott is disappointed at the lack of progress. The Lakers are near the bottom of the league in scoring defense (107.2) and tied with the Phoenix Suns for the worst opponents’ field-goal percentage (47.2). “We are not getting back,” rookie forward Larry Nance Jr. told reporters. “We are not guarding our man. We are not rotating. We are not rebounding. It’s a lot. It’s on everybody.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers have won 14 of the past 18 meetings, including a 104-98 victory Nov. 6.

2. Brooklyn backup G Wayne Ellington is doubtful after suffering a probable concussion against the Clippers.

3. Los Angeles rookie PG D‘Angelo Russell has scored 22 points in each of the past two games.

PREDICTION: Lakers 109, Nets 106