Preview: Nets at Magic

The Brooklyn Nets failed to post their first three-game winning streak of the season and look to start a new stretch of victories when they visit the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. Brooklyn produced back-to-back victories over Cleveland and Indiana but was unable to notch another upset, falling 110-99 to the Miami Heat on Monday for its sixth consecutive road defeat.

The Nets also had a stretch of seven straight 100-point outings snapped when they fell one point shy of the century mark against Miami. Center Brook Lopez continues to be the sole bright spot for Brooklyn as he scored 26 points against the Heat and is averaging 25 over the past four games. Orlando has reached the 30-win mark for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign but is limping to the finish. The Magic lost six straight games before rolling to a 111-89 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE NETS (21-52): Power forward Thaddeus Young scored 10 or fewer points in three consecutive games before breaking out for 20 against the Heat. Young made his first 10 field-goal attempts before missing his last two shots and also contributed nine rebounds and three steals. Backup shooting guard Sean Kilpatrick has been a solid contributor and scored 14 points against Miami for his ninth straight double-digit effort.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (30-43): Leading scorer Nikola Vucevic (groin) remains sidelined and center Dewayne Dedmon took advantage of increased playing time to score a career-best 18 points and grab a season-high 13 rebounds in Saturday’s trouncing of the Bulls. The 7-footer is still trying to establish himself as an NBA player and he has reached double digits in consecutive games with the Chicago contest easily representing his best outing of the season. “It’s a great feeling anytime somebody is finding you and the ball is moving well,” Dedmon told reporters. “I put in a lot of work this summer and it’s helped me a lot. To be able to come out and show it off a little bit, it’s definitely good for me.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Magic are 3-0 against the Nets this season, including a 23-point road win on Dec. 14.

2. Brooklyn SG Bojan Bogdanovic had just one 3-point basket against the Heat after having multiple 3-pointers in each of his previous eight contests.

3. Orlando G Victor Oladipo (wrist) is expected back after a two-game absence.

PREDICTION: Magic 106, Nets 103