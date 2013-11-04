Magic 107, Nets 86: Nikola Vucevic and Victor Oladipo had a team-high 19 points apiece as host Orlando pulled away from Brooklyn in the second half for its second consecutive win.

Oladipo added six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Magic, who held Brooklyn to 38.2 percent from the field. Vucevic also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and Arron Afflalo chipped in 16 points, a game-high eight assists and six rebounds for Orlando.

Brook Lopez had 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting to lead Brooklyn, one of just two Nets’ starters to connect at better than a 50 percent clip. Paul Pierce added 16 points for the Nets, who missed an opportunity to build momentum after a big win over Miami in their home opener Friday.

Brooklyn had a collective cold hand from the start, shooting 11-for-33 off the opening tip, and was lucky to be trailing only 41-38 at the half. Kevin Garnett had six of his eight points in the first half, as he, Lopez and Pierce combined to shoot 10-of-20 before the break, while the rest of the team connected on just 6-of-24 attempts and the Nets never recovered from the slow start.

The Magic opened up the third quarter on a 17-4 run to extend the lead to 58-42 before Brooklyn fought to get as close as nine. Oladipo, the second overall pick in last summer’s NBA Draft, had runs of eight straight points late in the third and six in a row early in the fourth to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Magic broke a streak of four straight losses to the Nets with the win. ... Brooklyn PG Deron Williams, easing his way back from an ankle injury, played 27 minutes for the second straight game, scoring nine points and dishing out seven assists. ... Orlando’s bench outsored the Nets’ reserves 45-30, led by Oladipo and Andrew Nicholson, who finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.