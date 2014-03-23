Preview: Nets at Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are battling two other clubs for the final two Western Conference playoff spots and have the schedule on their side as they enter Sunday’s game against the visiting Brooklyn Nets. Dallas is currently in seventh place in the West – the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns are in pursuit – as it plays the fourth game of a pivotal eight-game homestand. Dallas is 2-1 thus far and has a sparking 23-11 record in its home venue.

Brooklyn has put together a solid 2 1/2-month run after being a dreadful 10-21 on Dec. 31. The Nets are 26-10 since the calendar turned to 2014 and sit fifth in the Eastern Conference while trying to overtake both the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors to claim the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn has won three consecutive games as it begins a three-game road trip. Dallas recorded a 122-106 win over Denver on Friday for its sixth win in eight games and doesn’t play on the road again until April 3.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE NETS (36-31): Guard Joe Johnson is on one of his patented shooting sprees after scoring 27 points and going 6-of-8 from 3-point range in Friday’s 114-98 victory over the Boston Celtics. Johnson is 14-of-23 from beyond the arc over the last four games and is averaging 20.5 points during the stretch. The last three of those strong outings came at home and veteran forward Paul Pierce would like to see the squad carry over its recent strong play on the road. “A huge challenge for us knowing that each and every game is huge for us,” Pierce said after the win over Boston. “That’s something that we’re going to have to take care of because come playoff time we may be starting out on the road.”

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (42-28): Forward Dirk Nowitzki continues to receive late-game help from guard Monta Ellis and doesn’t mind it at all. Ellis scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter of the victory over Denver as Nowitzki took a secondary role down the stretch. “He’s got the confidence to do it,” Nowitzki told reporters afterward. “Confidence in his league is like 80 percent (of the deal). There’s obviously some skill involved. But if you have that confidence, then you’ve arrived. And he’s been great all season for us when we do give him the ball attacking.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. F Mirza Teletovic erupted for a career-best 34 points as Brooklyn notched a 107-106 home win over the Mavericks on Jan. 24.

2. Mavericks G Vince Carter dislocated his right pinkie finger during Friday’s game but is expected to play against the Nets.

3. Nets C Mason Plumlee is averaging 14.3 points on 15-of-19 shooting over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 111, Nets 104