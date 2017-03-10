The Dallas Mavericks are making a push for the final Western Conference playoff spot and strive to record their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Dallas has its sights set on a 5-0 homestand as it ends the set with games against the lowly Nets and Phoenix Suns.

Veteran power forward Dirk Nowitzki (30,005) became the sixth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points during Tuesday's 122-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. "Every milestone makes you reflect a little bit," the 38-year-old Nowitzki said afterward. "It's been an amazing ride and a couple more baskets are coming and then it's time to ride off into the sunset." Brooklyn is wrapping up the eight-game "Circus Trip" and is 2-5 on the trek after Wednesday's 110-105 setback against the Atlanta Hawks. Center Brook Lopez had 18 points and five blocked shots in the loss and continues to be a bright spot during the dismal campaign.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE NETS (11-52): Shooting guard Sean Kilpatrick scored 27 points against the Hawks and tallied 20 or more in a personal-best three consecutive games. Kilpatrick's role increased with the recent trade of Bojan Bogdanovic to the Washington Wizards, and he is 10-of-15 from 3-point range during the hot stretch. "I'm just playing with a lot more confidence in my game and just taking the correct shots," Kilpatrick told reporters. "I think that's what it is."

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (27-36): Nowitzki owns modest season averages of 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds but has registered back-to-back double-doubles and three in the past four games. He is no longer able to carry a team over a string of games - he has just six 20-point outings all season - but he is looking spry now that his early-season Achilles' tendon issues are resolved. Shooting guard Wesley Matthews (hip) looked recovered from his injury with 15 points on five 3-pointers against the Lakers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Mavericks won 23 of the past 31 meetings.

2. Brooklyn PG Jeremy Lin is averaging 17.3 points over the past three games.

3. Dallas SG Seth Curry is 18-of-34 from 3-point range while averaging 22.8 points over the past five games.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 105, Nets 97