Preview: Nets at Nuggets

The Brooklyn Nets dropped the first three of their eight-game road trip before the All-Star break but are having better luck against weaker competition. The Nets will try to make it two wins in a row when they visit the struggling Denver Nuggets on Monday. The Nuggets are playing the second night of a back-to-back after being crushed 119-94 at Oklahoma City on Sunday and have dropped eight of nine.

Denver shopped star Ty Lawson around at the trade deadline but ultimately didn’t pull the trigger, and the disgruntled star was benched in the first game after the break for failing to return to the team in a timely manner. Lawson returned to the lineup on Sunday with 17 points and four assists but it was not enough to help a Nuggets team that went through some big changes to its rotation at the deadline. The Nets got a small boost from their big acquisition, Thaddeus Young, in a 114-105 win at the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and are trying to hold on to the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE NETS (22-31): Brooklyn is fighting off Charlotte, Detroit and Indiana – each a half-game back – for the No. 8 spot and is hoping Young can provide some scoring boost in the frontcourt. The veteran forward is being worked into the rotation slowly and delivered eight points and four rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench against the Lakers. Brook Lopez, who had his name in trade rumors all last week, did not appear particularly disgruntled by that fact while posting 22 points and 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the month.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (20-35): Denver is a team in transition and it will be trying to snap a six-game home losing streak when it welcomes the Nets. The Nuggets will play their next five at home after dropping the final two stops on a three-game trip while averaging 87.5 points. Coach Brian Shaw is trying to fit several new pieces into his rotation as well and gave long looks to almost everyone on the roster at Oklahoma City, giving 13 different players at least 10 minutes of playing time in the setback.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets have taken the last two meetings, including a 112-89 triumph in the trip to Denver last season.

2. Nuggets F Wilson Chandler is 4-of-20 from 3-point range over his last three games.

3. Brooklyn G Jarrett Jack (hamstring) sat out Friday and is doubtful to return on Monday.

PREDICTION: Nets 95, Nuggets 92