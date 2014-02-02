Pacers complete season sweep of Nets

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers just finished their worst five-game stretch of the season, going 2-3. Add in the whirlwind signing of free-agent center Andrew Bynum and those from the outside night think the team is distracted.

“There is always a little concern with other things that are happening,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “Our guys have been pretty dialed in all year with their focus. Hopefully, it is not a concern.”

After a late second-quarter reverse layup from Eastern Conference All-Star forward Paul George gave Indiana (36-10) a one-point lead, the Pacers never trailed again en route to a 97-96 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

The Pacers swept the four-game season series after the Nets (20-25) did the same to them last season.

“Very proud of our guys for finding a way to win that game,” Vogel said. “Obviously, we didn’t play our best game. It’s tough to beat any team four times in a season, especially those guys with that talent.”

The Pacers stretched the lead to 11 points with a 12-2 run during the opening 3 1/2 minutes of the third quarter. And any talk of the Pacers playing distracted was muted.

All five Pacers starters reached double figures in scoring for the fifth time in last seven games. George and fellow All-Star Roy Hibbert contributed 20 points each piece.

The back-and-forth battle included nine lead changes and seven ties. The Pacers’ largest lead (11 points) came early in the second half and the Nets’ biggest (seven) was early in the game.

“It was good for us to learn how to win this kind of game, getting a win and not getting a losing streak started,” George said.

The Nets clawed their way back into the game with an 11-5 run late in the third quarter. Then two minutes into the fourth, they tied it at 76 when guard Shaun Livingston converted both free throws after Pacers point guard George Hill committed a shooting foul.

“Even after we got down in the second half, we continued to fight and give ourselves a chance,” Brooklyn’s All-Star guard Joe Johnson said.

That would be the closest they would get to overtaking the Pacers, though Brooklyn did get within one twice in the final minute of the game.

“We fought,” Brooklyn coach Jason Kidd said. “We gave ourselves a great opportunity to win on the road against the top team in the East. That’s what you ask from your guys.”

Livingston led the Nets with game-high 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field. He was the first Net to reach 20 points against the Pacers this season. Johnson added 16 points and veteran forward Paul Pierce scored 15.

Nets point guard Deron Williams made his first start since returning from a sprained left ankle that kept him sidelined for five games. He has averaged 11.6 points off the bench in the six games since his return. He scored 13 against the Pacers.

Turnovers once again plagued the Pacers, who committed a season-high 24, and the Nets converted them into 36 points.

“We still were able to manage the game and get a win,” George said. “It’s a grind mode right now. We just have to grind it out to the end. This season is all about the long haul, and we understand what the prize is at the end.”

NOTES: The Pacers announced the signing of C Andrew Bynum. ... The Pacers won the first three meetings this season against the Nets by an average of 12 points. ... G Lance Stephenson entered Saturday’s game having recorded double-doubles in six of the last seven games. ... The Nets finished January with the NBA’s second-best record at 10-3 (Memphis Grizzlies 11-3). ... The Nets were without F/C Andray Blatche (bruised left hip) and F Andrei Kirilenko (strained right calf). C Brook Lopez also was inactive due to an injury (fractured right foot). ... Indiana shot 50 percent (9 of 18) in the first quarter, and Brooklyn made 52.6 percent (10 of 19). ... The Pacers play host to the Orlando Magic on Monday. The Nets return home for a two-game series opening on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers.