Lopez leads Nets past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Brooklyn Nets are still on the outside looking in but the view is getting better.

For the Indiana Pacers, on the other hand things are getting fuzzier.

Center Brook Lopez had his second big game in as many nights, scoring 26 points on 11 of 14 shooting, as the surging Nets beat the

reeling Pacers, 123-111, Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“We all just came out and tried to be aggressive,” said Lopez, who scored 32 in the Nets’ 129-127 triple-overtime victory over Milwaukee

Friday. “We put last night out of our minds and just tried to keep playing the way we have been.”

Brooklyn (29-39) won for the fourth time in five games to pull one game behind eighth-place Boston in the Eastern Conference playoff

chase.

Forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21, making all eight of his shots, and guard Deron Williams 17 with six assists for the Nets, who

shot 61 percent from the field -- a franchise record for an Indiana opponent in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Nets also topped 120 points in consecutive games for the first time since April 1992.

”Everyone contributed in some way and they created this win,“ Brooklyn coach Lionel Hollins said. ”The reason I say that is because we

played a lot of minutes last night and tonight I was able to keep a lot of the starters’ minutes down which allowed them to be fresher as we

Related Coverage Preview: Nets at Pacers

came down the stretch. Everybody had to contribute in order for us to

do that.”

Indiana (30-39) lost its fifth straight and fell one-half game behind the Celtics.

Guard George Hill scored 18, forwards Luis Scola and Solomon Hill 17 apiece and center Roy Hibbert 16 for the Pacers.

”You’ve just got to give them credit, they played a great basketball game for four quarters,“ said Indiana coach Frank Vogel. ”Sixty-one

percent against our defense is a pretty special performance.”

In the skid, Indiana has yielded an average of 106.2 points per game.

The Nets’ point total was a season-high. This is the Pacers’ fourth losing streak of at least five games this season, the first time that has

happened since 1988-89.

”The effort is there,“ said forward David West, who scored 13 points ”We’ve had some tough matchups but we just haven’t been as tied together as

we have been. We just have to figure it out.”

The Pacers put together a 10-1 run early in the fourth quarter to close to 97-96, but Joe Johnson scored seven of his 14 points and

Bogdanovic hit a pair of jumpers as the Nets pushed the lead to 109-100 with 3:59 remaining and Indiana would offer no further challenge.

After a high-scoring, hot-shooting first half, Indiana found its defense in the third period, holding the Nets to just 11 points in the first seven

minutes and putting together a 14-4 run to take a 78-74 lead. Guard C.J. Miles got the run started with a pair of 3-pointers and Hibbert took it from

there with six straight points.

Lopez wouldn’t allow the Nets to wilt, scoring 14 points in period as the visitors recovered to take an 88-87 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams shot well in the first half, but the Nets were nearly flawless in the second quarter, hitting their first nine shots, including all six in a

12-1 run -- with all of the points provided by the second unit -- that gave the visitors the first cushion of the game, 47-38.

In a period when Brooklyn shot 15 of 21 overall (.714), the Nets would lead by as many as 12 before settling for a 63-56 lead at the break.

Indiana lost its leading bench scorer in the second quarter as guard Rodney Stuckey (13.1 points per game, second on the team) left with a

strained left calf and did not return.

NOTES: Despite an ESPN report that Indiana F Paul George could make his comeback as early as Saturday, Vogel indicated no change in the recovering

star’s status. ”There’s no timetable for his return,“ Vogel said in his pregame media briefing. ”We’ll let you know when he’s ready to play. That’s all I’ve got to

say about it, really.” ... Both teams were playing the second night of back-to-backs. Five Nets played at least 40 minutes in a triple-overtime victory over the

Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, though no Pacers played more than 35 minutes in a two-point loss in Cleveland. ... West, who played just 12 minutes in

Cleveland because of a stomach ailment, was back in the starting lineup. ... Indiana faces a tough road in its pursuit of a playoff berth, with nine of its final

13 games against teams currently in playoff position and two others against teams in competition for playoff position in the Eastern Conference (March 31 at Brooklyn,

April 3 vs. Charlotte). ... The Nets close with eight of 14 games against playoff teams.