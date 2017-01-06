Pacers put together fourth straight win

INDIANAPOLIS -- Jeff Teague says the Indiana Pacers have compiled a season-best four-game winning streak because after 37 games they finally are a connected group.

Paul George (26), Myles Turner (25) and Teague (21) combined for 72 points, and Indiana pulled away from the Brooklyn Nets 121-109 on Thursday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Turner added 15 rebounds and Teague had 15 assists in the Pacers' fourth consecutive victory. The Pacers (19-18) shot 51.6 percent from the field also finished with a season-low six turnovers.

"We played a great game ... played well," said Teague, an Indianapolis native who joined the Pacers this season after a strong career with the Atlanta Hawks. "For me, I'm just trying to make plays for this team. We're a connected group."

Brooklyn (8-26), which lost its 14th consecutive road game, got 16 points each from Trevor Booker and Justin Hamilton. The Nets shot 45.6 percent from the field, including 17 of 38 from 3-point range.

The Pacers outscored the Nets 38-32 during the third quarter to lead 97-84 with 12 minutes remaining. George had a 10-point third quarter, helping the Pacers shoot 56 percent from the floor (14 of 25) in the quarter.

Related Coverage Preview: Nets at Pacers

"We're getting better," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "Jeff has the speed to push the ball in our offense. We want to take advantage of Jeff's speed. There are not a lot of point guards in this league with that kind of speed. John Wall (of Washington) comes to mind.

"The NBA is offensive minded, but you still can't force the issue all of the time."

Indiana began the second half on a 13-7 run, capped by a George 3-pointer with 9:03 left, and the Pacers led 72-59. Indiana continued to dominate the third quarter, expanding its advantage to 80-63 with 7:13 left.

The Pacers scored the first half's final eight points -- six from Turner and a George jumper -- to lead 59-52 through 24 minutes.

"We are not a big team, so I have to be the anchor down there," Turner said. "We're gaining confidence during this winning streak and playing well together."

Indiana led by as many 13 during the first quarter, but Brookyn made eight 3-pointers during the first two quarters and outrebounded the Pacers 25-17 to stay within striking distance.

Booker led the Nets with 14 first-half points and Teague paced Indiana with 15. George added 12 points for the Pacers.

New Jersey center Brook Lopez, who scored 12 points, said the Nets need to look into a mirror if they hope to solve their road woes.

"We have to trust each other, and we have to want to play hard every night," Lopez said. "That's how you turn this around. Our first unit didn't have energy and didn't come out and compete. Our second unit brought the energy."

The Nets' non-starters outscored the Pacers' reserves 61-31.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson refuses to use injuries to Jeremy Lin and Hollis Rondae-Jefferson as excuses for New Jersey's poor play. The Nets' current overall losing streak is four.

"It was the first and third quarter where we struggled," Atkinson said. "We look at the starting group, and their starting group played well, unlike ours. Our bench was great ... did a really good job.

"Teague controlled the game. I thought they did a good job with their tempo. They are playing really well right now."

The Pacers shot 55.6 percent from the field in the first half and the Nets shot 42.2 percent, including 8 of 20 from beyond the arc.

NOTES: The Nets were without F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right hip tendinitis) and G Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring). ... The Pacers were without G Rodney Stuckey (sore left hamstring). ... Brooklyn has a league-worst 1-17 road record. ... Indiana is 14-5 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season. ... The Pacers extended their season-best winning streak to four games. ... At 22.4 points per game, Indiana F Paul George ranks 18th in the NBA in scoring. ... Brooklyn ranks last in NBA defense, allowing 114 points per game. ... Indiana ranks 21st in NBA defense, allowing 106.1 points. ... The Pacers are the league's second-best free throw shooting team at 81.7 percent. ... The teams split two earlier meetings. The Nets won 103-94 on Oct. 28 in Brooklyn and the Pacers won 118-97 on Nov. 25 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... The teams meet one more time on Feb. 3 at Brooklyn.