Preview: Nets at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are in a battle for their first playoff berth since 2009 and look to take advantage of another struggling team Saturday when they host the Brooklyn Nets. The Pistons moved into a virtual tie with Chicago for eighth place in the Eastern Conference after a 115-108 victory over the lottery-bound Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Marcus Morris stepped up with 24 points Friday as Detroit snapped a two-game slide and improved to 20-12 at home where it will play the next seven as it continues a franchise-record nine-game homestand and nine of its final 13 contests. The Pistons are in the middle of four straight encounters with teams outside of playoff position, hosting Milwaukee and Orlando to start next week. The Nets have dropped five of their last six overall and four in a row on the road after Thursday’s 118-102 loss at Chicago despite another big night from Bojan Bogdanovic. The 26-year-old Yugoslavian shooting guard scored 44 in the victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday before pouring in 26 against Chicago.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE NETS (19-49): Bogdanovic is 27-for-44 from the field the last two games to raise his average to 10.8 points while guard Sean Kilpatrick, who recently signed a multi-year deal, is scoring 15 per game over the last four. Center Brook Lopez is coming off a nine-point performance, but was averaging 23.6 over the previous seven contests and leads the team overall (20.6). Thaddeus Young averages 15.1 points and a team-high 9.2 rebounds while recording 28 double-doubles after posting only three all of last season.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (35-34): Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has raised his level of play in the last five games, averaging 22.4 points to add another major offensive force alongside leading scorer Reggie Jackson in the backcourt. Jackson scored 19 on Friday after suffering from shortness of breath following Wednesday’s 118-114 loss to Atlanta. Andre Drummond notched his 57th double-double of the season Friday while Tobias Harris scored 17 and is shooting 49.7 percent from the field in 15 games since being acquired from Orlando.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets are among the league leaders in 3-point percentage (38.9) since the All-Star break after making 34.4 before it.

2. Detroit signed G Lorenzo Brown, who has played 63 games with three different NBA teams, to a 10-day contract Friday.

3. The Pistons have won the last two meetings after dropping an 87-83 decision on Nov. 29.

PREDICTION: Pistons 110, Nets 100