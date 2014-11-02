Johnson overpowers Pistons in Nets victory

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Joe Johnson saw a handful of defenders try to guard him on Saturday night.

All of them failed.

Johnson, Brooklyn’s veteran swingman, poured in a game-high 34 points and the Nets spoiled the Detroit Pistons’ home opener with a 102-90 win at The Palace.

Johnson took over the game after the Pistons took their only lead of the second half, scoring 15 of his team’s last 19 points.

“Coach (Lionel Hollins) always asks me, ‘Who’s guarding you?’ I don’t know,” said Johnson, who added six assists and eight rebounds. “It doesn’t matter. Once you’re in a rhythm, you’re in a rhythm. It doesn’t matter who’s guarding you.”

Nets power forward Kevin Garnett, who added 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, has seen Johnson erupt many times but still marvels at his ability to overwhelm his opponent.

“Double AA (reserve guard Alan Anderson) was kind of joking, when we saw (Johnson) bopping and getting it going, you kind of see it coming like a tornado,” Garnett said. “After this win and seeing a performance like that, it feels like he had 100 or something. Group effort but man, we were just following his lead.”

Garnett was the leader of the frontcourt that lacked injured center Brook Lopez. He was not only the team’s second leading scorer, he controlled the defensive boards as the Nets outrebounded the Pistons, 48-41.

“He was determined tonight, crashing the glass, playing great defense and looking for his shot offensively,” Johnson said. “We need him to be aggressive, especially with Brook out.”

Point guard Deron Williams supplied 15 points and six assists, forward Mirza Teletovic added 12 points off the bench and center Mason Plumlee chipped in 10 points for the Nets (1-1).

Pistons center Greg Monroe, who was suspended for the two games without pay by the NBA for pleading guilty to driving while visibly impaired, led his club with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Point guard Brandon Jennings had 18 points and nine assists, forward Josh Smith added 14 points and center Andre Drummond had 14 points and eight rebounds despite foul trouble for Detroit (0-3).

The Pistons were 1-for-17 on 3-point attempts but their biggest issue was their inability to stop Johnson.

“We never got a handle on Johnson the whole game,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “We were trying to double team him but we didn’t want to run out to 25 feet to double team with their team’s shooting. He was doing a great job of making shots and plays. The guy’s a great player and I didn’t come up with anything to slow him down.”

Van Gundy enters the second week of the regular season still seeking his first win as Detroit’s coach.

“It’s frustrating, especially to me coaching, not with our players,” he said. “All three games we’ve been in it the last four or five minutes and I haven’t been able to find the answers. I told the players after the game this is just as much on me as it is on them.”

Reserve forward Caron Butler gave the Pistons their first lead since midway through the opening quarter at 84-83 when he made three free throws with 8:49 remaining.

Johnson answered by overpowering guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to create a shot in the lane. He tacked on a transition 3-pointer and two midrange jumpers to give the Nets a six-point advantage.

Following a Caldwell-Pope jumper, Johnson scored eight points in a 10-0 Nets run that sealed the victory.

Johnson piled up 17 points, five assists and four rebounds by halftime to lead the Nets to a 59-47 lead. He scored 12 in the first quarter, including a 3-pointer late in the quarter that sparked an 18-6 run that gave the Nets their biggest lead of the half, 45-31.

The Pistons responded with a 15-4 outburst, paced by Monroe’s six points, to slice Brooklyn’s advantage to 49-46. Brooklyn scored the next 10 points, capped by a Johnson 3-pointer and runner in the lane.

Detroit was unable to get closer than eight until it scored the last five points of the third quarter to make it 81-75.

NOTES: Nets C Brook Lopez, who suffered a right midfoot sprain during training camp, hopes to make his season debut against Oklahoma City on Monday. Lopez participated in Saturday’s shootaround and plans to practice on Sunday. ... Pistons C/PF Greg Monroe did not start for the first time since Jan. 21, 2011, at Chicago during his rookie season. That snapped a streak of 274 starts. “I talked to Greg (Friday) and told him it’s an ongoing process,” coach Stan Van Gundy said. ... Detroit G/F Cartier Martin, signed as a free agent during the offseason, remained sidelined because of a mild plantar fascia strain. He has yet to make his Pistons debut. ... The Nets have not opened with consecutive road games since the 1994-95 season, when they played three straight. ... Nets coach and former Memphis coach Lionel Hollins won nine of the last 10 games he coached against the Pistons. ... Detroit won last year’s season series 3-1.