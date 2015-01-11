Jennings leads Pistons past Nets

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Brandon Jennings does not mind having an exhausting schedule this month. He sees it as an opportunity for the Detroit Pistons to turn their season around.

Jennings scored 20 points, all in the second half, and had 11 assists to lead the Pistons to a 98-93 victory over the slumping Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night at The Palace.

Detroit, which was playing its fourth game in five nights, had a seven-game winning streak snapped by Atlanta 106-103 on Friday. Brooklyn lost its fifth game in a span of seven nights. Tired legs were evident as both clubs shot under 43 percent.

“We had to bounce back from last night,” said Jennings, who recorded his third double-double. “Right now, the best thing for us is the fact we do have all these games, so we can play catchup.”

Power forward Greg Monroe supplied 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Pistons (13-24), who are just three games out of the seventh spot in the watered down Eastern Conference despite a 5-23 start. Center Andre Drummond added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Related Coverage Preview: Nets at Pistons

The Pistons, who play 17 games this month, needed a 12-2 spurt in the closing minutes to finally put away the Nets.

“That’s how a lot of these games look -- two teams trying really hard and didn’t have a lot there,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “We did a really good job in the second half of getting good shots, we just couldn’t make many of them. But we fought it out on the defensive end and we broke it open with some good defensive plays.”

The Pistons fired up 33 3-point attempts, making 11, one night after hoisting up a franchise-record 43.

“Last night I remember saying to myself several times ‘What the heck was that?'” Van Gundy said. “Tonight, I didn’t have those (moments). I thought our 3s were good shots, we just didn’t make them.”

Small forward Joe Johnson’s 17 points led the Nets but that was half of what he had in his first trip to The Palace this season. Shooting guard Bojan Bodganovic and center Mason Plumlee contributed 14 points apiece, reserve guard Alan Anderson chipped in 13 and forward Brook Lopez added 11 points and 15 rebounds.

“Every game, the turnovers are hurting us and the missed shots are hurting us,” Nets coach Lionel Hollins said. “We had shots that would have put us ahead or would have put us further ahead. If you’re not putting up 95 or 100 shots, every turnover matters and every missed shot matters.”

The Nets had won the first two games of the three-game series. But they had an even rougher night than the Pistons from long range, making 9-of-31 3-point tries, and only attempted 10 free throws.

“We had trouble scoring but I thought we defended well,” Lopez said. “We were right there the entire time.”

Jennings, who missed his four shots from the field in the first half, erupted for 13 third-quarter points to give the Pistons a 74-69 lead. Drummond dunked in the closing seconds to cap his eight-point quarter.

Point guard D.J. Augustin’s 3-pointer extended the Pistons’ advantage to 77-71. Forward Jonas Jerebko’s 3-pointer with 5:39 remaining maintained the six-point lead, but Nets guard Darius Morris scored inside a minute later to cut Detroit’s lead to 84-82. Pistons shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope responded with a layup, then stole a pass and fed Jennings for another layup.

Jennings, Detroit’s starting point guard, fired in a 3-pointer with 2:46 left to make it 91-84. Monroe’s reverse layup and Jerebko’s 3-pointer gave the Pistons a 12-point lead. Brooklyn pulled within five during the final minute.

NOTES: Detroit’s recent surge has sparked talk of the postseason, but coach Stan Van Gundy shrugs it off. “Regardless of the fact there’s only six teams above .500 in the East and you’re close to everybody, at 12-24 your only thought is how do we get better?” he said. “We haven’t talked one minute about the eighth spot on anything like that.” ... The Nets have four games next week and coach Lionel Hollins is concerned about fatigue. “Frankly, we have guys that aren’t playing as well as they need to in order for me to have the confidence to leave them on the court,” he said. “Our bench guys have to play better.” ... The Nets had won 10 straight while scoring at least 95 points. ... Pistons third-year C Andre Drummond grabbed his 2,000th career rebound on Friday, becoming only the second player in NBA history to reach that mark before turning 22 years old. Dwight Howard collected 3,169 rebounds with Orlando by that age.