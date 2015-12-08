FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
December 9, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 2 years ago

Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G/F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of the posterior talus in his right ankle. The injury occurred during practice on Saturday. Hollis-Jefferson, 20, will undergo surgery this week, and a timetable for his return will be established following the procedure, general manager Billy King said. In 19 games (14 starts) this season, Hollis-Jefferson has averaged 5.2 points, 6.1 rebounds (fourth among qualifying rookies), 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals (first among rookies) in 22.1 minutes per game.

