G Bojan Bogdanovic hit four of Brooklyn’s eight 3-pointers and scored 18 points in a win over the Thunder on Sunday.

C Brook Lopez totaled a season-high 31 points and 10 rebounds in the Nets’ win over the Thunder on Sunday. Coming off his second game of the season under double digits, Lopez rebounded by shooting 11 of 19 and surpassed the season high he set Jan. 2 in Boston. He scored 17 of his points after halftime when the Nets withstood some charges by Oklahoma City.