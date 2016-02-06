FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
February 7, 2016 / 3:43 AM / 2 years ago

Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Chris McCullough turned 21 on Friday and was active for the first time this season. He has not played while rehabbing a right knee injury but is expected to make his NBA debut next week.

G/F Bojan Bogdanovic hit a career-best seven 3-pointers and contributed 12 of his season-high 23 points in the fourth quarter during the Nets’ win over the Kings.

G Donald Sloan finished with a season-high 17 points in the Nets’ win over the Kings.

F Joe Johnson totaled season highs of 27 points and 11 assists as the Nets pulled away in the second half for a 128-119 victory over the Kings.

C Brook Lopez added 26 and 12 rebounds, helping the Nets beat the Kings on Friday.

F Thaddeus Young contributed 14 points and 14 rebounds to go along with a season-best seven assists in the Nets’ win over the Kings.

