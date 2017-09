F/C Andrea Bargnani was waived Saturday by the Warriors. According to multiple reports, the Nets had been trying to trade Bargnani but got no takers. Bargnani, who signed with the Nets last July, averaged 6.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.8 minutes over 46 games this season. Bargnani, 30, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Toronto Raptors in the 2006 draft. Over his 10-year NBA career, he has averaged 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game with the Raptors, New York Knicks and Nets.