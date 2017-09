G Joe Johnson plans to sign with the Miami Heat once he clears waivers, multiple outlets reported Friday. Johnson negotiated a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in hopes of joining a playoff-caliber team. He can’t officially sign with Miami until he clears waivers on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. Johnson, a seven-time All-Star, drew interest from several teams before narrowing his list to the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami.