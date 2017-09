C Brook Lopez scored 20 points, including a game-winning tip-in with four-tenths of a second left in overtime, and Brooklyn defeated the Nuggets 121-120 on Friday. “We were trying to get into a pick-and-role, Shane made a great move and beat (Emmanuel) Mudiay off the dribble and drew (Nikola) Jokic,” Lopez said. “I went to crash the basket and it came back out.”