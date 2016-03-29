Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

G Sergey Karasev started for the fourth time in five games on Monday. He played off the bench in his first 32 games this season.

G Shane Larkin started his third straight game Monday. “His speed and quickness in the open court have been a good lift for us,” Nets coach Tony Brown said. .

PG Shane Larkin, the former Miami Hurricane playing just minutes from the campus of his alma mater, made just 1-of-5 shots and turned the ball over four times. Larkin, who had seven points, did some good things such as eight assists and three steals. But he was minus-six and failed to take advantage of Miami being without starting point guard Goran Dragic.

C Brook Lopez had 26 points Monday in the loss to the Heat.

F Thaddeus Young added 20 points and nine rebounds. He made his first 10 shots and finished 10-of-12 from the floor.