Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
April 2, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Henry Simsand G Wayne Ellington, who started in place of the resting Brook Lopez and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, shot a combined 0-for-11. Ellington missed all eight of his shots and finished scoreless in 21 minutes. Sims scored four points in 19 minutes.

SF Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and C Brook Lopez were given the night off to rest. Former Cavs Henry Sims and Wayne Ellington started in place of them. It was Sims’ first start of the season. He is on his second 10-day contract with the Nets.

F Thaddeus Young had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Nets on Thursday in a loss at Cleveland.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

