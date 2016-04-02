FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
April 3, 2016 / 8:56 PM / in a year

Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Wayne Ellington was 3-of-13 aganst the Knicks on Friday, scoring just eight points. He’s just 7-of-21 in three games since sitting as a coach’s decision for three prior games.

C Brook Lopez turned 28 on Friday. His 20.4-point average against the Knicks marks his second highest points per game against any Eastern Conference opponent. Friday night’s game marked the 13th head-to-head matchup between the Lopez brothers, Robin of the Knicks and Brook of the Nets. The twins had split the first 12 meetings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
