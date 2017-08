G Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring) said he was injured on a transition play when he was trying to attack the rim during the first half of Wednesday's win over the Pistons. Lin also said he is unsure if he will travel on Brooklyn's four-game West Coast swing Nov. 12-18 and that he had never injured his hamstring before.

G Randy Foye (mild right hamstring) was listed as probable Friday against the Hornets but coach Kenny Atkinson said he was unsure if he would be used.