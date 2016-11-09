FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 10, 2016 / 4:31 AM / 10 months ago

Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring) is not sure to accompany the team on the upcoming road trip, coach Kenny Atkinson said, Lin was injured in a game on Nov. 2.

C Brook Lopez's availability to play at New York on the second end of a back-to-back will be determined by coach Kenny Atkinson on Wednesday. Lopez sat out the second part of a back-to-back Oct. 28 in Milwaukee.

C Brook Lopez led six players in double figures with 26 points as the Nets beat Minnesota 119-110. Coach Kenny Atkinson said the Nets will decide Wednesday whether Lopez plays at New York on the second end of a back-to-back. Lopez sat out the second part of a back-to-back Oct. 28 in Milwaukee.

