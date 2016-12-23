FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch
December 24, 2016 / 3:28 AM / 8 months ago

Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Sean Kilpatrick added 14 points for the Nets, who shot 38.8 percent in the second half and matched their largest blown lead of the season.

G Isaiah Whitehead (left foot soreness) missed his second straight game Thursday.

G Isaiah Whitehead (left foot soreness) missed his second straight game.

G/F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson contributed 13 for the Nets, who shot 38.8 percent in the second half and matched their largest blown lead of the season.

C Brook Lopez scored 23 of his 28 points in the first half for Brooklyn (7-21), which lost its fourth straight and dropped to 3-16 since Nov. 12.

