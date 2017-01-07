Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

G R.J. Hunter, who recently was waived by the Chicago Bulls, was obtained by the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn's affiliate in the D-league.

G/F Caris LeVert added a career-high 19 points Friday as the Nets lost for the 22nd time their last 26 games since Nov. 12.

F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson tested his right hip Friday and returned after sitting out Thursday.

F Bojan Bogdanovic led the Nets with 23 points, two weeks after going scoreless in Cleveland.

