7 months ago
Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 8, 2017 / 8:04 PM / 7 months ago

Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G R.J. Hunter, who recently was waived by the Chicago Bulls, was obtained by the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn's affiliate in the D-league.

G/F Caris LeVert added a career-high 19 points Friday as the Nets lost for the 22nd time their last 26 games since Nov. 12.

F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson tested his right hip Friday and returned after sitting out Thursday.

F Bojan Bogdanovic led the Nets with 23 points, two weeks after going scoreless in Cleveland.

C Brook Lopez contributed 17 as the Nets lost for the 22nd time their last 26 games since Nov. 12.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.