7 months ago
Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 14, 2017 / 3:14 AM / 7 months ago

Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Sean Kilpatrick added 18 points for the Nets Thursday. Kilpatrick and C Brook Lopez combined for 10 turnovers, with six coming in the fourth quarter when Brooklyn shot 6 of 18 from the floor in the final 12 minutes and committed seven of its 16 turnovers in the quarter.

C Brook Lopez led the Nets with 20 points Thursday. Lopez and G Sean Kilpatrick combined for 10 turnovers, with six coming in the fourth quarter when Brooklyn shot 6 of 18 from the floor in the final 12 minutes and committed seven of its 16 turnovers in the quarter.

