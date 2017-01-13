Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

G Sean Kilpatrick added 18 points for the Nets Thursday. Kilpatrick and C Brook Lopez combined for 10 turnovers, with six coming in the fourth quarter when Brooklyn shot 6 of 18 from the floor in the final 12 minutes and committed seven of its 16 turnovers in the quarter.

C Brook Lopez led the Nets with 20 points Thursday. Lopez and G Sean Kilpatrick combined for 10 turnovers, with six coming in the fourth quarter when Brooklyn shot 6 of 18 from the floor in the final 12 minutes and committed seven of its 16 turnovers in the quarter.