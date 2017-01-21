FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch
January 22, 2017 / 2:52 AM / 7 months ago

Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Spencer Dinwiddie was a third Brooklyn starter to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points.

G/F Caris LeVert led the Nets' reserves with 17 points Friday.

F Bojan Bogdanovich and C Brook Lopez scored 23 points apiece and five teammates came off the bench to score in double figures for the Nets, who won for the first time since a 120-118 victory against Phoenix on Dec. 26.

F Luis Scola scored 14 in eight fourth-quarter minutes Friday.

C Brook Lopez and F Bojan Bogdanovich scored 23 points apiece and five teammates came off the bench to score in double figures for the Nets, who won for the first time since a 120-118 victory against Phoenix on Dec. 26.

