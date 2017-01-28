FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
January 29, 2017 / 4:43 AM / 7 months ago

Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Caris LeVert and C Brook Lopez were rested Friday night after the Nets were already without Trevor Booker (illness), Joe Harris (sprained ankle) and Jeremy Lin (hamstring).

F Quincy Acy's second 10-day contract expires Sunday. The Nets will have to sign him for the rest of the season or cut him loose. "No decision has been made yet," coach Kenny Atkinson said.

C Brook Lopez and Caris LeVert were rested Friday night after the Nets were already without Trevor Booker (illness), Joe Harris (sprained ankle) and Jeremy Lin (hamstring).

