Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

K.J. McDaniels was not active Friday night. Brooklyn acquired McDaniels from Houston on Thursday.

Jeremy Lin played 15 minutes and had seven points and five assists on Friday night in his return from a strained left hamstring. Lin missed the previous 26 games, but his return wasn't enough to stop Brooklyn's losing streak. "I felt extremely slow, especially on the defensive end," said Lin, who played his first game since Dec. 26. "In that third quarter, really all game, I felt like I couldn't move at the speed I wanted to, which kind of showed itself defensively. I didn't get hurt again. It's going to be ugly at times, but slowly getting my rhythm back. The frustrating part as a competitor is not being able to put the imprint on the game that I want to, but it will come."