G Archie Goodwin was signed by the Nets to a 10-day contract. The 6-5, 205-pound Goodwin, 22, holds averages of 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 14.5 minutes in 153 games in parts of four NBA seasons with the Suns (2013-16) and Pelicans (2016-17). He played in three games with the Pelicans earlier this season, averaging 5.0 points in 10.0 minutes per contest.