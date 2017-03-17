Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

G Joe Harris missed his seventh consecutive game due to a concussion and a sprained left shoulder.

G Archie Goodwin, who signed a 10-day contract with the Nets on Wednesday, could see action this weekend.

G Sean Kilpatrick was out Thursday due to a sore left hamstring.

F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson contributed a career-high 20 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes Thursday in the Nets' win over the Knicks.

G Jeremy Lin scored 15 points and recorded eight assists in the Nets' win over the Knicks on Thursday. Since his return from missing 26 games with the injury, Lin has averaged 14.7 points and four assists. However, Brooklyn is just 4-7 since he returned. On Thursday, Lin engineered a second-half comeback by notching nine points and three assists in the critical third quarter, when the Nets outscored the Knicks 38-26.

C Brook Lopez scored 24 points Thursday in the Nets' win over the Knicks.