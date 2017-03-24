F K.J. McDaniels scored a season-high 16 points, and the second unit totaled 81 points as Brooklyn rallied from an early 15-point deficit and pulled away for a 126-98 rout of the Phoenix Suns.

G Archie Goodwin played the third game of his 10-day contract, and it came against the team he appeared in 150 games for in the previous three seasons.

F Trevor Booker added 14 points Thursday.

G Jeremy Lin scored 13 points in 21 minutes after missing Tuesday's game with a sprained right ankle. He said did not feel any pain in his ankle. ...

C Brook Lopez led the Nets with 19 points but it was the bench sparking things as six reserves reached double figures.