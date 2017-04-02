FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
April 3, 2017 / 1:02 AM / 5 months ago

Brooklyn Nets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Joe Harris (sprained left shoulder) missed his 16th straight game Saturday against the Magic.

F Trevor Booker scored a season-high 23 points in Saturday's win against the Magic. Booker was 11 of 12 from the floor in his ninth career game with at least 20 points and his first since getting a career-high 36 for the Utah Jazz on April 11, 2015 at the Suns. Booker came within one of his career high for field goals made and scored most of his points near the rim. "He was incredible," Nets guard Jeremy Lin said.

F Quincy Acy (sore left ankle) missed his second straight game Saturday against the Magic and eighth game overall.

C Brook Lopez scored 30 points on his 29th birthday in Saturday's win against the Magic. Lopez made 12 of 22 shots and sealed the win by hitting a 3-pointer with 1:58 left.

