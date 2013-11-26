Preview: Nets at Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets have gone from a who‘s-who of NBA starters to a who‘s-that lineup in a matter of weeks. The severely undermanned Nets look to put the brakes on a five-game losing skid as they visit the surprise Atlantic Division leaders from Toronto on Tuesday night. Brooklyn is expected to be without point guard Deron Williams and center Brook Lopez among others, and will be in tough against an improving Raptors club that has won consecutive games.

The Nets came into the season with high hopes - and a payroll to match - but what many thought would be a fragile roster has proven to be just that. Williams is dealing with a nagging ankle injury that is frustrating him more by the day, while Lopez also has a sprained left ankle and will miss his sixth straight game. The Raptors have managed to avoid any major injury woes to climb to the top of the most dreadful division in the NBA, and can reach .500 with a victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE NETS (3-10): It isn’t enough that Brooklyn is missing four key players - forward Andrei Kirilenko (back) and Jason Terry (knee) are also ailing - but aging forward Kevin Garnett looks like a shadow of his former self in his first season with the Nets. Garnett, who joined the team in a mammoth offseason trade with the Boston Celtics, admits he’s having trouble figuring out his place on the club. ”Right now, I‘m just trying to figure out the system and where I fit in at,“ he told Newsday. Jason (Kidd, Nets head coach) wants more ball movement, so I‘m trying to initiate that.”

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (6-7): Toronto may be kings of the Atlantic, but to a man they know they can’t take any divisional opponent for granted - particularly one that still has serviceable players like Garnett, Paul Pierce and Andray Blatche in the lineup. “I know they’ll pick it up, we just have to take care of them before they do,” Raptors small forward Rudy Gay told the Toronto Star. “We know they’re good, they have five, six all-stars on the team. Of course they’re good, they just haven’t picked it up yet.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Brooklyn has won four of the last six meetings.

2. Garnett averages 19.1 points and nine rebounds in 42 career games versus the Raptors.

3. The Raptors rank 29th in the league in assists (17.5), ahead of only the Boston Celtics.

PREDICTION: Raptors 102, Nets 94