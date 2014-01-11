Preview: Nets at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are enjoying a lead in the weak Atlantic Division but the Brooklyn Nets are coming on strong. The Nets will look to push their winning streak to six - and shave a game off their deficit in the division - when they visit the Raptors on Saturday. Brooklyn will be on the second night of a back-to-back after pulling out a 104-95 double-overtime win over with the Miami Heat on Friday.

The Nets are surging despite Brook Lopez (foot) and Deron Williams (ankle) sitting out with injuries, and players like Shaun Livingston are helping to pick up the slack. The journeyman point guard collected 19 points and 11 rebounds against the Heat and is providing solid minutes in Williams’ vacated point guard spot. The Raptors began making their way up the Eastern Conference after trading away Rudy Gay and have won 10 of their last 14 after stomping the Detroit Pistons 112-91 on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE NETS (15-21): Brooklyn was criticized for not showing enough effort in finishing up December with a 10-21 record, but that has not been a problem during the winning streak. The Nets have won each of the last five games by single digits and knocked off three of the best teams in the league in Oklahoma City, Golden State and Miami. Livingston went a career-high 51 minutes in Friday’s win as coach Jason Kidd leaned hard on the starters, and Andrei Kirilenko, Mirza Teletovic and Andray Blatche could see their minutes increase in Toronto with older players like Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce monitored carefully on back-to-backs.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (17-17): Toronto enjoyed a brief stay above .500 before losses at Miami and Indiana shoved it back below even but can once again call itself a winning team by beating Brooklyn. The Raptors are three games up on the Nets in the division but fell to Brooklyn at home 102-100 on Nov. 26 despite 27 points from DeMar DeRozan. The shooting guard struggled to 3-of-15 from the field on Wednesday but made up for it by getting to the free-throw line 16 times and is averaging 23.8 points and five assists in the last five games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets have taken four of the last five in the series.

2. Toronto G Terrence Ross is 12-for-27 from 3-point range in the last four games.

3. Brooklyn G Joe Johnson is averaging 27.3 points in the last three games after failing to reach double figures in the previous five contests.

PREDICTION: Raptors 95, Nets 90