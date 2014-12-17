Preview: Nets at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have a chance to further separate themselves from the Eastern Conference pack with a stretch of six straight games against teams with losing records. The Raptors, who lead the East by a half-game over Washington, continue that string when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The Nets had a modest two-game winning streak snapped with a 95-91 home loss to Miami on Tuesday.

The Raptors haven’t made many missteps against inferior competition — they’re 11-1 against teams below .500, including a current three-game winning streak. Toronto is 12-3 at home, where the Raptors have won 34 straight games when leading after three quarters. The teams split four meetings last season, and three of the contests were decided by four points or fewer.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE NETS (10-13): Brooklyn has struggled to find consistency, in large part because injuries have prevented continuity in the lineup. Point guard Deron Williams (16.5 points, 6.7 assists) is the only player who has started each of the past five games. Center Brook Lopez (16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds) will miss his sixth straight game with a lower back strain, but Mason Plumlee (6.7 points, 5.6 rebounds) has blossomed in his absence — he had 21 points and nine rebounds against the Heat to miss his third straight double-double by one board.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (19-6): Toronto is one of the most efficient offensive teams in the league with point guard Kyle Lowry (19.6 points, 7.6 assists) leading the effort. The Raptors have gone 6-3 without star guard DeMar DeRozan (19.4 points), who is sidelined with a torn tendon in his left groin. Lowry has stepped us his production in DeRozan’s absence, averaging 21.4 points and 9.8 assists since his backcourt mate was injured.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The earliest the Raptors have reached the 20-win plateau is through 36 games during the 1999-00 and 2001-02 seasons.

2. The Nets are 9-1 when leading after three quarters and 1-11 when trailing entering the fourth.

3. Toronto is 11-0 when holding opponents under 100 points and has done so in three straight games, one shy of its season high.

PREDICTION: Raptors 102, Nets 95